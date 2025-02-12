Opinion: Men deserve flowers too

I walk up to your doorstep for our date — a James Dean daydream look in my eyes. I have a bouquet of flowers in my hand, eager to give you a great night.

You’ve got that red lip classic thing that I like and I compliment the hell out of you; you’re a queen and you deserve every compliment in the world.

Because chivalry isn’t dead, I open your car door, and we head to our date. I push your seat in for you, take care of the bill and escort you back to your place safely after a couple of glasses of wine and a great conversation.

If this night were to happen to me, I’d never text you again. It’s ending in burning flames, not paradise.

Do you know what’s missing from this? Any sort of reciprocation of affection that I’m showing you. I go through all my trouble to give you a nice night and be a gentleman towards you. What do I get in return? Absolutely nothing.

I want to feel appreciated, not because this is a transactional relationship but because I want to be treated nice, too. Is that too much to ask for?

You’re a queen and deserve the entire world, but every queen must have a king to rule with. Kings of kingdoms aren’t treated poorly, I want to be treated like the king that I am.

So, bring your king the flowers he deserves.

Men are never given flowers. As much as I would love to give you the fields of flowers you deserve, I would be satisfied with even one rose. Flowers are beautiful creatures, ones that deserve appreciation from everyone — it’s not just exclusive to one gender.

I want my woman to have a bouquet of flowers in her hands when she greets me, or maybe even a box of chocolates — just something that shows you care as much about me as I care about you.

I’m asking for the bare minimum here. I know my worth and my value. If you don’t think I’m worthy of a singular flower, then I’m sorry but you’re not worthy of anything I can give you.

Roses aren’t a cliche; get your man some flowers this Valentine’s Day and show your appreciation for him. It’ll never go out of style.

