Aggies land NC State transfer wide receiver Kevin Concepcion in the transfer portal

Texas A&M and coach Mike Elko added another weapon from the transfer portal by securing the commitment of North Carolina State sophomore transfer wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion on Sunday, the player announced on social media via On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Concepcion will have two years of eligibility remaining and was the 15th-ranked player and sixth-ranked wide receiver in the portal, per 247Sports.

BREAKING: NC State star transfer WR Kevin Concepcion has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @on3sports The 5’11 186 WR totaled 124 Receptions for 1,655 Yards & 18 TDs in 2 seasons with the Wolfpack Top 5 Player in the Portal (No. 2 WR) per On3 https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/2B5rwbuMRr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2024 from X

The Charlotte, North Carolina native hit the ground running for the Wolfpack, racking up 71 catches for 839 yards and ten scores in his freshman season in 2023. The stellar performance scored him ACC Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American honors. In his sophomore year, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Concepcion hauled in 53 catches for 460 yards and six touchdowns.

The receiver is also a threat on the ground, totalling 60 carries for 356 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Concepcion will join Texas Tech freshman transfer WR Micah Hudson and Mississippi State freshman transfer WR Mario Craver as additions to A&M’s receiver corps as Elko looks to strengthen a passing attack that only earned 19 touchdowns through the air this season.