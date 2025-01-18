Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

A&M dominates UTSA 6-1 in season opener

Olivia Sims, Sports Writer
January 18, 2025
Photo by CJ Smith
Freshman Tiago Pires returns the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

Texas A&M men’s tennis hosted its season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday. The Aggies opened their season as the No. 14 team in the country in the ITA preseason poll and had seven Aggies individually ranked. 

The Maroon and White are coming off their preseason tournament, where they finished with a 29-15 record. 

“I am excited to get the season going this weekend,” coach Steve Denton said before the match. “We will face a very tough and experienced team in UTSA for our opener. We will need to hit the ground running.”

The day started off with doubles action as graduate student Matthis Ross and sophomore Tiago Pires took down UTSA freshman Ben Chetewy Ungar and redshirt freshman Santiago Flyckt 6-3. The Maroon and White continued to dominate in doubles action led by senior Giulio Perego and freshman Theo Papamalamis and secured the second doubles point as they defeated senior Danijal Muminovic and freshman Oskar Grzegorzewski.

Singles was soon underway as junior Togan Tokac, who earned a preseason ranking of No. 117, swept Flyckt in a quick 6-2 6-3 match. Tokac had winning records in both singles and doubles last year. 

Tokac’s win was quickly followed by an outstanding performance from senior Luke Casper as he kept momentum rolling by defeating Muminovic 6-2 6-1. Casper came into the season ranked just ahead of Tokac at No. 113.

Papamalamis headed over to singles to secure his first collegiate win as he took down senior Tiago Torres in a 6-4 6-2 sweep. 

The fifth point for the Maroon and White came from redshirt freshman Ritesh Patil who also earned his first collegiate point after a 6-3 6-4 win over Chetewy Ungar.

“I am very happy to see Theo and Ritesh both get their first wins as Aggies,” Denton said. “It is always a special time to share these moments with their teammates.”

The last Aggie point of the day was claimed by Pires taking down senior Miguel Alanso in a heated battle, 7-5 6-2. The Roadrunners took the final point of the evening in a tiebreaker match between Perego and Grzegorzewski, with Grzegorzewski ultimately securing it.

“It is always great to get started on the right foot,” Denton said. “UTSA is a tricky first opponent. I thought our guys played pretty well in the windy conditions today. We will need to elevate our level as a team but excited to see these guys grow together.”

The Maroon and White will continue their season as they travel up to Cambridge, Massachusetts to take on No. 20 UCLA at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan. 25-26.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
Aggies eye battle in the bayou
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies and Longhorns meet again with hopes of staying alive in SEC title race
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles the ball down the court during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian University at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Rebellion silenced
The SEC logo on the top of the first down marker during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Around the SEC: Basketball Jan. 25
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 23
Around the Country: Basketball Jan. 25
01 18 2024 Swim And Dive V Lsu 7
A&M swim and dive go 1-1 in final home double-header
About the Contributor
Olivia Sims
Olivia Sims, Sports Writer
Olivia Sims is a junior communications major from Amarillo, Texas. She joined The Battalion in August 2024 and has written about a variety of sports. She is a diehard sports fan with her favorite sports being baseball and football.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal