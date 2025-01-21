Around the SEC: Basketball Jan. 25

No. 8 Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Sat, Jan. 25 – Memorial Gymnasium – Nashville, Tennessee

1:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

No. 8 Kentucky is having a historic season. Despite losing Calipari to Arkansas and almost a majority of its players to the transfer portal or the NBA draft, first-year coach Mark Pope has become a candidate for coach of the year, bringing the Wildcats to a 14-4 record overall.

Vanderbilt went from one of the worst teams in the SEC last year to a 15-3 record this season. The Commodores have been pulling off big wins, such as an upset of No. 6 Tennessee in their home court recently.

One of the main reasons for Vanderbilt’s success is junior G Jason Edwards, who is averaging 17.1 points this season. Although it’s going to be a close game, the Wildcats have a few key players that can help close out a tough Vandy squad at home.

Prediction: Kentucky 84, Vanderbilt 76

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 1 Auburn

Sat, Jan. 25 – Neville Arena – Auburn, Alabama

7:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

This matchup is a battle of the two of the best SEC squads this season. No. 6 Tennessee is holding opponents to 58.8 points per game while holding opponents to shooting only 36.4% from the field and 25.5% from behind the arc. Fifth-year G Chaz Lanier has been filling in the shoes of former Volunteer and now NBA star Dalton Knecht, averaging around 18 points per game on 41.1% FG

On the other hand, No. 1 Auburn has been one of the best offensive teams so far. The Tigers boast a positive 19.6 point differential this year. Senior F Johni Broome is averaging a double-double, and five key players are shooting above 35% from 3-point range.

A primetime matchup between two ranked SEC opponents could become the game of the year or a one-sided blowout. Regardless of Auburn having home court advantage, Tennessee has shown that it will compete — no matter what the environment is.

Prediction: Auburn 55, Tennessee 51

No. 16 Ole Miss at No. 22 Missouri

Sat, Jan. 25 – Mizzou Arena – Columbia, Missouri

5:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Missouri has turned around its program in a positive 180 direction. The Tigers finished in the bottom of the SEC standings after finishing winless in the 2023-24 season. But this season the Tigers have won four of their five matchups against LSU, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and No. 5 Florida. Junior G Mark Mitchell has struggled to shoot from beyond-the-arc, but he makes up for it with shooting 50% from the field and averaging 1.1 steals per game.

The Rebels have maintained a respectable 4-1 record in SEC play, which included an upset against No. 4 Alabama on their home court. Senior G Sean Pedulla has been one of the best transfers that Ole Miss brought in this season from Virginia Tech. The former Hokies is the lead scorer for the Rebels this season, averaging 14.2 points per game on 42.9% FG. Ole Miss is also holding opponents to shoot 29.3% from three this season.

Both teams are currently tied for second in the SEC and have a chance to improve their conference standings, as well as getting a head start on a favorable position in the Big Dance. As the saying goes — defense wins championships— and the Rebels have shown that they can be a tough defensive team to play against.

Prediction: Ole Miss 74, Missouri 61

LSU at No. 4 Alabama

Sat, Jan. 25 – Coleman Coliseum – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

7:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network

Despite its record in SEC play and team differential stats, LSU showed that they can compete with the top teams in the conference. Senior G Cam Carter leads the Tigers in scoring at 17.6 points per game off of 44.4% FG and 40.7% from beyond-the-arc.

Among the rising stars at the new offensive powerhouse, graduate duo of G Mark Sears and F Grant Nelson have been a force to be reckoned with. The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 offense in the SEC with 90.2 points per game, but rank last in defense, allowing their opponents to 78.3 points a night.

Despite LSU’s competitive spirit to keep the game as close as possible, Alabama’s high offensive power might cruise past the Tigers on its home floor.

Prediction: Alabama 91, LSU 68