Dominating the competition in the Ted Nelson Invitational

Texas A&M track and field returned to R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field to compete in the Ted Nelson Invitational. The Fightin’ Farmers continued to showcase why they are one of the best schools in the sport, as they secured multiple personal bests, season bests and set new meet and facility records.

Opening up the track events, sophomore Kristen McHugh secured a first-place result in the women’s 3000 meters, with a personal best time of 10:15.51. Freshman Debora Cherono finished first in the women’s one mile, also securing a personal best 4:40.94.

In the men’s one mile, Aggies secured the top three spots. Senior Cooper Cawthra set the new meet and facility record with a first place finish in 3:58.19. Trailing behind Cawthra, sophomore Luca Santorum clocked in at 4:02.13 and sophomore Gilbert Rono finished third in 4:04.19.

Junior Jaiya Covington finished second in the women’s 60m hurdle with a personal best of 8.01 seconds. Graduate Devante Mount finished third in the men’s 60m in 6.71 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, junior Hossam Hatib secured a second-place result in 46.95 seconds. Senior Kimar Farquharson secured another first-place finish in the men’s 800m, timing in at 1:48.73. Redshirt senior Auhmad Robinson set a new meet record in the men’s 200 meter, timing in at 20.57 seconds. In the women’s 3000m invitational, sophomoreMegan Roberts had her personal best time with a 9:29.38 finish.

Sophomore Jack Johnston finished first with a personal best time of 8:15.05 minutes in the men’s 3000m. Trailing behind Johnston was graduate Jonathan Chung, finishing second with a time of 8:19.17.

The men’s distance medley team set the new facility record at 9:47.22 and earned a first-place result. In the women’s distance medley, the Maroon and White placed second after a 11:40.28 performance.

Closing out the day, the Aggies sent two teams in the men’s 4x400m relay and secured both first and third place with times of 3:06.15 and 3:08.57.

In the field events, senior Heather Abadie continued to showcase why she’s one of the best pole vaulters in the Southeastern Conference, with a season best 4.23 meters in the women’s pole vault.

In the men’s pole vault, three Aggies tied for third place by the sophomore duo of Ryley Klefstad and Leo Bowen and junior Jack Mann III, leaping for 5.18 meters. This was Klefstad’s personal-best score in the men’s pole vault.

Senior Mason Mangum also finished a season-best 7.40 meters in men’s long jump to secure third place. Despite finishing fourth in the men’s high jump, graduate Carter Bajoit had his season-best score, soaring for 2.10 meters. Junior Jade Johnson also had a season best in the women’s triple jump, coming in at 12.40 meters to earn a sixth-place finish.

Freshman Milena Chevallier tied for second in the women’s high jump, with a personal best of 1.72 meters. Junior Gavin Champ secured a first-place result in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 15.74 meters.

A&M will head out to two different competitions in the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston, Massachusetts and the New Mexico Team Open in Albuquerque, New Mexico from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.