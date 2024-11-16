Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State

Texas A&M men’s basketball defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 78-64 at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15. Texas A&M’s next matchup will be against Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 p.m.
Hannah Harrison and Chris Swann
November 16, 2024

  • Fans read the newspaper as the opposing team’s roster is called before Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) watches the team intro on the video board before Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) sits during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Reed Arena during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) bobbles the ball as he drives to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) attempts to make a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts on the sideline during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • The Aggies fight for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler talks to his team during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) holds back Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) attempts to block the ball from Ohio State forward Aaron Bradshaw (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) makes a lay up during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Ohio State forward Aaron Bradshaw (4) plays defense against Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) attempts to make a lay up during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Ohio State forward Aaron Bradshaw (4) dunks during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) blocks a shot from Ohio State forward Sean Stewart (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) reacts after a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) pursues Ohio State forward Devin Royal (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks to the refs during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) plays defense against Ohio State forward Sean Stewart (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) reaches for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) play defense during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Fans aim to distract the free-throw shooter during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) plays defense against Ohio State forward Devin Royal (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) blocks Ohio State guard Evan Mahaffey (12) during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) walks on the court during Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • The Texas A&M Aggies sing the War Hynm after Texas A&M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

About the Contributors
Hannah Harrison
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
