GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Ohio State
Texas A&M men’s basketball defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 78-64 at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15. Texas A&M’s next matchup will be against Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7:00 p.m.
November 16, 2024
About the Contributors
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.