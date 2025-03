GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M baseball lost the series 1-2 against the Kentucky Wildcats, claiming their first SEC win of the season on Friday, March 28, but falling 11-14 and 5-10 after their initial 9-7 win. The Aggies look to best UIW at home on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 before going on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, the team that beat them in the College World Series Championship.