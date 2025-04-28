GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas

The Texas A&M baseball team traveled to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas to compete in a Lone Star Showdown with the University of Texas baseball team across 3 games from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Losing all 3 games in Austin by 1 point each, the Aggies break a streak of 11 wins in 12 games with the sweep by the Longhorns.
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley and Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle shake hands during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) throws to second base after getting Texas catcher Kimble Schuessler (10) out during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) attempt to catch a fly ball during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) bows head through the Star Spangled Banner during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to second after getting Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) out during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) and Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) pray before Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle and Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley shake hands during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
