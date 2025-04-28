Mastss
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas

The Texas A&M baseball team traveled to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas to compete in a Lone Star Showdown with the University of Texas baseball team across 3 games from Friday, April 25, 2025, to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Losing all 3 games in Austin by 1 point each, the Aggies break a streak of 11 wins in 12 games with the sweep by the Longhorns.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
April 28, 2025

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) walks onto the field before Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) throws the ball before Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle before Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley and Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle shake hands during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) before Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian throws the opening pitch during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) avoids being tagged out during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) throws to second base after getting Texas catcher Kimble Schuessler (10) out during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs to first base during game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) and Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) attempt to catch a fly ball during Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) before Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) after Game 1 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) bows head through the Star Spangled Banner during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) greets several fans before Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) before Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Texas Longhorns cheerleader during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to second after getting Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) out during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) hits the ball during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas infielder Jalin Flores (1) reacts to a run during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to first base during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) reacts to a caught hit down midfield during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a foul ball during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M baseball team watches a hit ball during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) catches a ball from third during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas longhorns react to winning Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Texas fan reacts to a win and gestures “horns up” during Game 2 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) and Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) pray before Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle and Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley shake hands during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) catches a fly ball during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) is relieved during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches an outbound ball during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) pitches during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) watches a hit ball during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a home run during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) reacts to a home run during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle reacts to a call during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley directs his team during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) reacts to being caught out during Game 3 of the Lone Star Showdown at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
