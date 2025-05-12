GALLERY: Baseball vs. Missouri

Texas a m digital (2)
The Aggies fall to the Missouri Tigers 0-3 in their final home series at Blue Park, going 6-9 on Friday, May 9, 1-4 on Saturday, May 10, and 1-10 on Sunday, May 11. The Aggies will face the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia in their last regular season series beginning on Thursday, May 15, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Taylor Barnett and Steve Carrasco IV
May 12, 2025

  • Texas A&M Left-Handed Pitcher Austin Vargas (49) stands for the National Anthem with his fellow Aggies at the beginning of game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Tarp pullers rush to cover the field diamond amidst a sudden downpour during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Mizzou Baseball gather after a homerun during Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Mizzou Baseball Infielder Jackson Lovich (18) rushes to first base during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Infielder/Outfielder Gavin Kash (4) tries to tag Mizzou Baseball Infielder Jackson Lovich (18) out during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) removes his helmet and speaks to Head Coach Michael Earley (0) after a failed play during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Mizzou Baseball Infielder Tyler Macon gazes on the direction of the ball he hit left field during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A photo of the cleats worn by Texas A&M Baseball during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Mizzou Baseball Outfielder/Right-Hand Pitcher PJ Green (27) removes his hat during a mid game intermission to honor the American Flag during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Infielder Kaeden Kent (6) is ready to catch the ball thrown from first base to prevent a play to second during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Infielder Wyatt Henseler (8) and another player run to load the bases during the end of game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Mizzou Baseball Right-Hand Pitcher Brock Lucas (25) and Catcher Jedier Hernandez (4) celebrate their victory against the Aggies duriing game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) mourns the ending to game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Baseball stand ready to catch baseballs thrown to them by their mom’s for Mother’s Day during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Left-Handed Pitcher Myles Patton reacts to his pitch during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits the ball to the tracks during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M Infielder/Outfielder Gavin Grahovac (9) congratulates fellow Outfielder Caden Sorrell during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits his 11th homer of the season during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) and third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M Infielder/Outfielder Terrence Kiel II dives for a fly ball during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) tosses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M Infielder Kaeden Kent (6) dives to center field to prevent a play to second during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Luke Jackson (44) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) signals during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) catches a ball in the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) prepares to swing during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) looks up toward the ball he just hit during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) attemptst to catch a foul ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M Catcher Jacob Galloway (2) rushes to first base during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri Baseball at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) sits alone and reacts to the loss after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Matt Bergevin (15) reacts to the loss after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
