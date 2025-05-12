GALLERY: Baseball vs. Missouri

The Aggies fall to the Missouri Tigers 0-3 in their final home series at Blue Park, going 6-9 on Friday, May 9, 1-4 on Saturday, May 10, and 1-10 on Sunday, May 11. The Aggies will face the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia in their last regular season series beginning on Thursday, May 15, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
Texas A&M Left-Handed Pitcher Austin Vargas (49) stands for the National Anthem with his fellow Aggies at the beginning of game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder/Outfielder Gavin Kash (4) tries to tag Mizzou Baseball Infielder Jackson Lovich (18) out during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Outfielder Jace LaViolette (17) removes his helmet and speaks to Head Coach Michael Earley (0) after a failed play during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Mizzou Baseball Outfielder/Right-Hand Pitcher PJ Green (27) removes his hat during a mid game intermission to honor the American Flag during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder Kaeden Kent (6) is ready to catch the ball thrown from first base to prevent a play to second during game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Mizzou Baseball Right-Hand Pitcher Brock Lucas (25) and Catcher Jedier Hernandez (4) celebrate their victory against the Aggies duriing game two of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 10, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Baseball stand ready to catch baseballs thrown to them by their mom’s for Mother’s Day during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder/Outfielder Gavin Grahovac (9) congratulates fellow Outfielder Caden Sorrell during game three of Texas A&M vs Missouri at Olsen Field on May 11, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
