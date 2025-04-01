GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW
Texas A&M Aggie baseball dominates the UIW Cardinals, winning 21-1 (7 inn.) at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against No. 1 Tennessee on April 4th in Knoxville, Tennessee with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Taylor Barnett, Photographer
April 1, 2025
