GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina
The Aggies return to Blue Bell Park after their first SEC series claimed in Knoxville to face the South Carolina Gamecocks Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Besting the Gamecocks all 3 games, with a Kaeden Kent walk-off Grand Slam to end Game 3, the Aggies tally up 3 more wins in the SEC heading towards their next opponents: Tarelton State and Arkansas.
April 13, 2025
