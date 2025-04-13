Pf website ad
GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina

The Aggies return to Blue Bell Park after their first SEC series claimed in Knoxville to face the South Carolina Gamecocks Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Besting the Gamecocks all 3 games, with a Kaeden Kent walk-off Grand Slam to end Game 3, the Aggies tally up 3 more wins in the SEC heading towards their next opponents: Tarelton State and Arkansas.
Adriano Espinosa and Rocio Salgado
April 13, 2025

  • Texas A&M pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) adjusts his helmet during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) runs around second base during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) touches second base during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) dives towards home plate during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) waits for the ball to bounce during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Olsen Field on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) and Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) before Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M “Turn it Gold” logo during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Josh Stewart (34) blows bubble gum during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) runs out during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) runs to first during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) reacts to reaching second base off a hit during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) signals to his team during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina infielder Jordan Carrion (24) runs for first base during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina outfielder Dalton Mashore (3) reacts to several runs during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches to first during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina catcher Gavin Braland (40) on first base during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) flexes before batting during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) reacts to a double run during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina catcher Gavin Braland (40) tosses the ball trying to get Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) out at home plate during Texas A&M’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
