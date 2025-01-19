Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm

Up to three inches of snow predicted for Brazos County
J. M. Wise, News Editor
January 19, 2025
Photo by William Nye
Snow in front of the Academic Building.

Texas A&M has canceled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to potential inclement weather, the university announced through its Code Maroon warning system Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for counties near Houston and Galveston, including Brazos County. Up to three inches of snow and 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation are forecasted.

Aggie Dining will have modified service hours, and buses will not run on Tuesday. Bryan, Round Rock and Houston health science campuses are closed, along with RELLIS.

University officials will continue to monitor the winter weather system. A decision regarding campus operations and classes for Wednesday, Jan. 22, will be made no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service advises all residents in impacted zones to delay travel if possible. If travel is necessary, residents should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

About the Contributor
J. M. Wise
J. M. Wise, News Editor
J. M. Wise is the current head news editor for The Battalion. She is a biology senior starting medical school in the fall. She can be found on Bluesky at @j_m_wise25 and contacted at [email protected].
