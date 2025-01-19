Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm

Texas A&M has canceled classes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to potential inclement weather, the university announced through its Code Maroon warning system Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for counties near Houston and Galveston, including Brazos County. Up to three inches of snow and 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation are forecasted.

Aggie Dining will have modified service hours, and buses will not run on Tuesday. Bryan, Round Rock and Houston health science campuses are closed, along with RELLIS.

University officials will continue to monitor the winter weather system. A decision regarding campus operations and classes for Wednesday, Jan. 22, will be made no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service advises all residents in impacted zones to delay travel if possible. If travel is necessary, residents should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.