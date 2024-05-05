Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

No. 13 A&M women’s tennis swept No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

Roman Arteaga, Sports Writer
May 5, 2024
Photo by CJ Smith
Junior Jeanette Mireles punches the Aggies’ ticket to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Tournament after Texas A&M’s win against Oklahoma at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Regional at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis met Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 5 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. After sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies looked to further their success.

Starting off with doubles play on Court 3, the Maroon and White duo of sophomore Nicole Khirin and junior Jeanette Mireles took down Oklahoma’s freshman Chloe Noel and junior Alina Shcherbinina, 6-2.

The duo of junior Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres captured the first point of the day for the Aggies, knocking off Oklahoma’s freshman Roisin Gilheany and senior Dana Guzman, 7-5.

A&M continued to dominate moving onto singles play, on Court 1, senior Carson Branstine took down Oklahoma’s sophomore Julia Garcia Ruiz in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, respectively.

On Court 4, Kupres gave the Maroon and White their third point of the day after defeating Oklahoma’s senior Florencia Urrutia, 6-1, 6-2, respectively.

Sealing the win for the Maroon and White, Mireles defeated Noel in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, respectively.

“Doubles was key today,” coach Mark Weaver said. “I feel like we could have maybe closed it out a little earlier before it got a little interesting toward the end. Once we got that point under our belt you could see the confidence growing on our side.”

With a huge win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Aggies have secured a spot in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies take on No. 4 North Carolina on Friday, May 10, at the Chewning Tennis Center.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
The SEC logo on the top of the first down marker during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Around the SEC: Basketball Week 6
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 23
Around the Country: Basketball Week 6
01 18 2024 Swim And Dive V Lsu 7
A&M swim and dive go 1-1 in final home double-header
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 11
A&M rallies in second half to tame LSU’s offense in 68-57 win
Freshman Tiago Pires returns the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M dominates UTSA 6-1 in season opener
Texas A&amp;M junior Kimar Farquharson and Texas A&amp;M sophomore Eric Hemphill III during the Ted Nelson Invitional at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Jan. 20, 2024. (Mattie Taylor/The Battalion)
Underclassmen step up big time in Corky Classic
More in Tennis
Wtenpvamu (1 Of 1)
A&M sweeps Prairie View in home opener 7-0
Texas A&amp;M senior Carson Brandstine reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Georgia at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
No. 2 Aggies finish 28-7 in the Weinman Foundation Invitational
Freshman Tiago Pires reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Texas A&M men’s tennis kicks off fall campaign in Waco
About the Contributor
Roman Arteaga
Roman Arteaga, Senior Sports Writer
Roman Arteaga is a sophomore sports management major from San Antonio, Texas. Roman has written about football, volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis, soccer, basketball and golf for The Battalion. In his free time, Roman likes to support his favorite sports teams, play video games and hangout with friends.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal