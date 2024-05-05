No. 13 A&M women’s tennis swept No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis met Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 5 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. After sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies looked to further their success.

Starting off with doubles play on Court 3, the Maroon and White duo of sophomore Nicole Khirin and junior Jeanette Mireles took down Oklahoma’s freshman Chloe Noel and junior Alina Shcherbinina, 6-2.

The duo of junior Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres captured the first point of the day for the Aggies, knocking off Oklahoma’s freshman Roisin Gilheany and senior Dana Guzman, 7-5.

A&M continued to dominate moving onto singles play, on Court 1, senior Carson Branstine took down Oklahoma’s sophomore Julia Garcia Ruiz in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, respectively.

On Court 4, Kupres gave the Maroon and White their third point of the day after defeating Oklahoma’s senior Florencia Urrutia, 6-1, 6-2, respectively.

Sealing the win for the Maroon and White, Mireles defeated Noel in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, respectively.

“Doubles was key today,” coach Mark Weaver said. “I feel like we could have maybe closed it out a little earlier before it got a little interesting toward the end. Once we got that point under our belt you could see the confidence growing on our side.”

With a huge win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Aggies have secured a spot in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies take on No. 4 North Carolina on Friday, May 10, at the Chewning Tennis Center.