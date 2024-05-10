Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

No. 13 A&M women’s tennis takes down reigning national champion North Carolina, 4-1

Roman Arteaga, Sports Writer
May 10, 2024
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Sophomore Mia Kupres swings during Texas A&M’s match against A&M Corpus Christi in the NCAA Women’s Tennis tournament at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis visited North Carolina in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, May 10 at the Chewning Tennis Center. Coming off of back-to-back sweeps in the first and second round, the Aggies aimed to advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal, but a formidable foe stood in their way.

No. 4 North Carolina was fresh off of dominant performances of its own against Navy and Wisconsin, as the reigning national champions had its eyes set on extending its staggering 94-match home winning streak.

Starting off with doubles play on Court 3, the Tar Heels’ senior duo of Elizabeth Scotty and Anika Yarlagadda started things off strong, taking down the Aggies’ freshman Lucciana Perez and senior Carson Branstine, 6-4.

The Maroon and White quickly struck back on Court 5, as sophomore Nicole Khirin and junior Jeanette Mireles defeated North Carolina’s graduate Abbey Forbes and senior Reilly Tran, 6-4.

On Court 1, the Maroon and White duo of junior Mary Stoiana and sophomore Mia Kupres captured the first point of the day, knocking out North Carolina’s senior Fiona Crawley and junior Carson Tanguilig, 7(7)-6(4).

Moving onto singles play on Court 6, freshman Thea Rabman earned the first point of the day for the Tar Heels, defeating Mireles in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

The Aggies fought back on Court 2, as Branstine took down Crawley to give the Maroon and White their second point of the day, 2-6, 6-0, 6-2.

It was the same story on Court 3, as the Aggies’ Khirin beat Tanguilig in three sets, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Sealing the win for the Maroon and White on Court 1, Stoiana defeated Scotty, 6-4, 7(8)-6(7).

“That is one of the biggest wins, if not the biggest, in Texas A&M history,” coach Mark Weaver said. “To come in and beat the defending National Champions on their home courts, who had won 94 consecutive matches [at home] is a truly remarkable achievement for our program. So proud of our group to have now made our third-consecutive Elite 8 appearance.”

With a huge win over North Carolina, the Maroon and White punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal for the third year in a row. The Aggies will take on the winner of No. 5 Virginia and Vanderbilt.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
The SEC logo on the top of the first down marker during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Around the SEC: Basketball Week 6
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 23
Around the Country: Basketball Week 6
01 18 2024 Swim And Dive V Lsu 7
A&M swim and dive go 1-1 in final home double-header
01 18 2024 M Basketball V Lsu 11
A&M rallies in second half to tame LSU’s offense in 68-57 win
Freshman Tiago Pires returns the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M dominates UTSA 6-1 in season opener
Texas A&amp;M junior Kimar Farquharson and Texas A&amp;M sophomore Eric Hemphill III during the Ted Nelson Invitional at the Murray Fasken Indoor Track on Jan. 20, 2024. (Mattie Taylor/The Battalion)
Underclassmen step up big time in Corky Classic
More in Tennis
Wtenpvamu (1 Of 1)
A&M sweeps Prairie View in home opener 7-0
Texas A&amp;M senior Carson Brandstine reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Georgia at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
No. 2 Aggies finish 28-7 in the Weinman Foundation Invitational
Freshman Tiago Pires reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Texas A&M men’s tennis kicks off fall campaign in Waco
About the Contributor
Roman Arteaga
Roman Arteaga, Senior Sports Writer
Roman Arteaga is a sophomore sports management major from San Antonio, Texas. Roman has written about football, volleyball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis, soccer, basketball and golf for The Battalion. In his free time, Roman likes to support his favorite sports teams, play video games and hangout with friends.
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal