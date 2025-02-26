Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas State

Texas A&M Baseball suffered their second straight loss at home to Texas State, 7-3 at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Arizona at the Astros Foundation College Classic at Daiken Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, Feb. 28 with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.
Hannah Harrison and Chris Swann
February 26, 2025

  • The Bobcats line up for the National Anthem before Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) stands for the National Anthem during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M fans smile during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas State outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) attempts to bunt the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims (20) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas State infielder Ryne Farber (3) drops his bat as he hits a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas State celebrates a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) reacts after third baseman Wyatt Henseler’s (8) solo home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas State infielder Chase Mora (2) reacts after hitting a double during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Caden McCoy (28) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas State outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) reacts after hitting a single during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to first during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) catches a pop fly during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas State outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) throws his bat after drawing a walk during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) dodges a high pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) celebrates a double during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A fan waves a rubebr duck as Texas State pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) is relieved off the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) walks up to the plate during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Kaiden Wilson (30) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) makes a diving catch for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M assistant head coach Jason Kelly walks away from the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) throws a bunt to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M fans sport a “rally cap” during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M fans sport a “rally cap” during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M fans sport a “rally cap” during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley walks to the mound for the fifth pitching change during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Aggies went through nine pitchers in their 7-3 loss against the Bobcats. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) throws a ball from the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) reacts after striking out Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) tags Texas State infielder Chase Mora (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A Texas A&M fan keeps track of the game during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) reacts after recording the final strikeout to secure the upset victory against the Aggies at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Baseball Photos
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 12
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Cal Poly
Bsbvselongm2 Hannahh1
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Elon
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) dodges a tag from Texas A&amp;M catcher Jackson Appel (20) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Tennessee (NCAA Men's College World Series)
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates a double during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Florida (2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal)
Texas A&amp;M outfielder Hayden Schott (5) warms up before Texas A&amp;M’s game against Kentucky at the NCAA Men’s College World Series at in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky (2024 NCAA Men's College World Series)
More in Multimedia
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 10.50.33 pm
SGA 2025: Interview with Colton Whisenant and Brock Barrington
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 10.50.54 pm
SGA 2025: Interview with Riley Pritzlaff and Ezra Villarreal
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 10.52.01 pm
SGA 2025: Interview with Brandon Beller and Gia Viggiano
Screenshot 2025 02 25 At 10.51.41 pm
SGA 2025: Interview with Carter Mallory and Kathleen Parks
Tennis Texas Fr (37 Of 40)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Texas
20250222 Mbasketball Tennessee Harrison6
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Tennessee
More in Photo Galleries
Cwis1923 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Florida
02 18 2025 Breakaway Batt Sized 12
GALLERY: Christian apologists Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle speak at Breakaway
Rocios Wtenvs.pepperdine 4
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Pepperdine
Bbvsarkansas Swannc 8
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas
Cwis9191 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia
Arma0115
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Missouri
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal