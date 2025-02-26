GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas State
Texas A&M Baseball suffered their second straight loss at home to Texas State, 7-3 at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Arizona at the Astros Foundation College Classic at Daiken Park in Houston, Texas on Friday, Feb. 28 with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.
February 26, 2025
The Bobcats line up for the National Anthem before Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) stands for the National Anthem during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M fans smile during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas State outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) attempts to bunt the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims (20) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas State infielder Ryne Farber (3) drops his bat as he hits a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas State celebrates a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) reacts after third baseman Wyatt Henseler’s (8) solo home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas State infielder Chase Mora (2) reacts after hitting a double during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Caden McCoy (28) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas State outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) reacts after hitting a single during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to first during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) catches a pop fly during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas State outfielder Cameron Thompson (4) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) throws his bat after drawing a walk during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) dodges a high pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) celebrates a double during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A fan waves a rubebr duck as Texas State pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) is relieved off the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) walks up to the plate during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Kaiden Wilson (30) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) makes a diving catch for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M assistant head coach Jason Kelly walks away from the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) throws a bunt to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M fans sport a “rally cap” during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley walks to the mound for the fifth pitching change during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. The Aggies went through nine pitchers in their 7-3 loss against the Bobcats. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) throws a ball from the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) reacts after striking out Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) tags Texas State infielder Chase Mora (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A Texas A&M fan keeps track of the game during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) reacts after recording the final strikeout to secure the upset victory against the Aggies at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
