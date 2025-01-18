Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. LSU

Texas A&M defeated LSU 68-57 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8:00 p.m.
Chris Swann and Jackson Stanley
January 18, 2025

  • LSU teammates embrace before Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Students hold up BTHO posters during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU teammates embrace before Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard George Turkson Jr. (5) jumps for the tip-off during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and LSU forward Daimion Collins (10) tip the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) jukes an opponent during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a jumpshot during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU guard Jordan Sears (1) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) falls during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) takes posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) lunges for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) steals the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU guard Jordan Sears (1) steals the ball from Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) jumps for a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU forward Robert Miller III (6) makes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) pushes down the court during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU guard Dji Bailey (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) jukes an opponent during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) moves toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots on the basket during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU forward Daimion Collins (10) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • LSU head coach Matt McMahon watches his players during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) droves toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • LSU forward Robert Miller III (6) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) loses posession of the ball, resulting in an Aggie turover during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives down the court during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Players compete in Reed Arena during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) reacts after an Aggie goal during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • LSU guard Dji Bailey (4) holds the ball away from Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • /LSU guard Dji Bailey (4) makes a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves past a Tiger defender during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) waves his hands during an Aggie free throw during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) and LSU guard Curtis Givens III (3) fight for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves to the basketb during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) sings the Aggie War Hymn after Texas A&M’s win against LSU at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
Jackson Stanley
Jackson Stanley, Photographer
Jackson is an engineering major from Grapevine, TX. Jackson is serving his first semester as a Battalion photographer. Before attending Texas A&M, Jackson was a self taught fine art and automotive photographer working freelance and for Gidden's Gallery in Grapevine, TX. He is expected to graduate Spring of 2028.
