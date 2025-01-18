Underclassmen step up big time in Corky Classic

Texas A&M track and field traveled to Lubbock from Jan. 17-18 to compete in the Corky Classic, which the Aggies had a lot of success due to the underclassmen stepping up big time.

Day 1 of the Corky Classic saw freshman Aleksandr Solovev set the new school record in the men’s pole vault, with a clearance of 5.74 meters and a first place result. On the women’s side, senior Heather Abadie tied for second place, leaping at 4.21 meters. Graduate John Baker also secured a third place result in the men’s long jump at 7.52 meters.

In the men’s 800 meter, senior Kimar Farquharson finished second in a time of 1 minute and 47.98 seconds, missing out on first place by 0:00.01 of a second. Both men’s and women’s 400 meters resulted in second place finishes, with graduate Jermaisha Arnold clocking in 52.05 seconds for the women’s side and junior Hossam Hatib clocking at 46.34 seconds on the men’s side to round out Day 1 for the Aggies.

On Day 2, Junior Winny Bii took home first in the women’s triple jump, leaping at 13.38 meters. Freshman Yierra Flemings finished second in the women’s 200 meter B section with a time of 24.15 seconds, while senior Mason Mangum finished third in a time of 21.21 seconds in the men’s 200 meter B section.

Sophomore Luca Santorum brought another first place result for the Aggies, finishing at 2:21.93 minutes in the men’s 1000 meter. Senior Kennedy Wade kept the trend of finishing in the top-three results for the Fighting’ Farmers, finishing in second place in the women’s 600 meter with a time of 1:20.69 minutes.

In the 1 mile, both freshman Debora Cherono and red-shirted sophomore Diego Heredia finished second, with Cherono scoring a time of 4:50.75 minutes and Heredia at 4:11.62 minutes. Senior Jasmine Montgomery placed third in the women’s 200 meter, timing at 23.25 seconds. The men’s 3000 meter saw sophomore Gilbert Rono finishing third in 8:16.55 minutes.

Wrapping up the last two events of the Corky Classic, both men’s and women’s 4×400 meter teams finished in the top-three results. The women’s team, consisting of Montgomery, Arnold, junior Camryn Dickson and senior Latasha Smith, secured first place, clocking in at 3:31.34 minutes. The men’s group of Hatib, Farquharson, senior Cutler Zamzow and red-shirt senior Auhmad Robinson finished in third place in a span of 3:03.64 minutes.

Next, the A&M track and field team will come home to host the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Fasken Indoor Track & Field facility from Jan. 24-25.