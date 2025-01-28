Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
Aggies lose leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly for remainder of 2024 campaign

DJ Burton, Senior Sports Writer
January 28, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) drives to the rim for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

Texas A&M women’s basketball redshirt senior guard Aicha Coulibaly will be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, coach Joni Taylor confirmed at a Tuesday press conference. Coulibaly sustained the injury when going up for a layup late in the first half against LSU on Sunday. 

“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” Taylor said. “It’s really disappointing that this has happened to her, and I’m praying for her during this time.”

As A&M’s leading scorer for the 2024 season, Coulibaly averaged 12.8 points per game and scored over 1,600 points during her five-year career.

With her experience, Coulibaly had established herself as a leader in the locker room, Taylor said.

“We are going to miss her presence,” Taylor said. “We’re going to miss, just, the grit she brought to our team, the confidence, the toughness that she brings to our team.”

The Aggies, already without redshirt junior guard Kyndall Hunter due to a concussion, head to Fayetteville, Arkansas without their leading scorer to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

