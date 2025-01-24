Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
College Station City Council amends budget, establishes legislative affairs committee

$14.7 million was added to the 2025 fiscal year’s budget
McKinsey Criss, News Reporter
January 24, 2025

The College Station City Council established a legislative affairs committee, amended this year’s budget and provided updates on the city’s current capital improvement projects.

After exiting an executive session that kickstarted the regular Thursday meeting, the council unanimously approved a plan that allocates $3.6 million to improve the Carter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. The group then moved to discuss the current fiscal year’s budget and a new subcommittee for legislative affairs.

The budget amendment, intended to cover items ordered but not received in previous fiscal years, adds $14.7 million to the 2025 fiscal year’s budget. According to the agenda, the increase funds vehicles and department-related items for the city’s fire department that were previously ordered but haven’t been received.

“This is the first budget amendment for the current fiscal year,” College Station’s Director of Fiscal Services Mary Leonard said. “Typically, we’ll have three of them in a fiscal year.” 

College Station Council Meeting
College Station Chief of Staff Ross Brady makes a presentation to the councilmembers over the creation of a subcommittee on legislative affairs at the City Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

The council also addressed an agenda item aimed at gaining further direction in the creation of a legislative affairs committee. According to Ross Brady, the city manager’s chief of staff, more instruction was needed on the proposed committee’s composition, activities and length of term.

“I absolutely think this is something we need to be doing,” Place 4 Councilwoman Melissa McIlhaney said. “Anything we can do to defend our position as a home rule city and our ability to function.” 

The goal of the new committee is to respond to and advocate for state legislation that directly affects College Station. McIlhaney, Place 3 Councilman David White and Place 2 Councilman William White will serve on the committee along with fellow community members. 

“We need to constantly work with our state elected officials on issues that affect our city,” White said.

Jennifer Cain, the city’s director of capital improvement and facility management, also updated the council on several of College Station’s current capital improvement projects, including the city’s new fire station, which breaks ground in April.  

College Station Council Meeting
Jennifer Cain, the College Station director of capital projects and facility management, speaks to the councilmembers over action related to capital improvement projects on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

She also presented an agenda item to approve a deductive close out with Vaughn Construction that totals $10.9 million for their work on Texas Independence Park.

“For clarity, taxpayers are getting back 10.9 million dollars because we did not move forward with ball fields at Texas Independence Park?” Councilman Bob Yancy asked before receiving a confirmation from Cain. 

The council discussed appointments to several boards, committees and commissions, particularly the 2025 Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee, a group set to serve as the leading committee implementing the city’s plan to establish long-term growth and development goals. Staffing the body will be McIlhaney, Place 6 Councilmember Scott Shafer and Place 1 Councilmember Mark Smith alongside planning and zoning commissioners TreVion Watson, Warren Finch and Micahel Buckley.

Before adjourning the meeting, Mayor John Nichols briefly discussed the City Council’s calendar and future agenda items, including the next meeting, to take place on Feb. 13 at City Hall.

