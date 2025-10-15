The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Ethan Rhame, News Reporter

Ethan is a journalism senior from The Woodlands, TX. He joined The Battalion as a news reporter in the Spring of 2025. His favorite components of journalism are giving a voice to the voiceless and getting to explore diverse subjects. Beyond the newsroom, Ethan enjoys creative writing, solo traveling, hanging out with his husky, living his Catholic faith, and enjoying the adventure that is life. Benjamin Franklin said “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” Ethan’s goal is to do both, and he hopes to make the world a better place one story at a time.

E. king gill statue

For the love of Aggieland: A&M named best public university in Texas by Wall Street Journal

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
October 15, 2025
Shiner park

Hurricane Harry’s 2.0: Rumors gain reputable voice

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
October 14, 2025
20251009 aggiecatholiceucharistprocession carrascos 8

Aggie Catholics hold eucharistic procession on campus, Mass at Administration Building

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
October 13, 2025
20251007 catholicprayer carrascos 7

Aggie Catholics gather to pray rosary on Administration Building steps

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
October 10, 2025
Img 9060

College Station City Council holds public meeting, considers overnight parking regulations

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
October 6, 2025
Student senate meeting

Texas A&M Student Senate passes resolutions on former President Welsh, Charlie Kirk

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 26, 2025
20180615 ashok shetty 016 copy

World-changing ideas: Texas A&M recognized by Fast Company for Alzheimer’s-reducing nasal spray

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 24, 2025
Welsh 2

‘You have always inspired me’: Students, community gather to support President Welsh as he leaves office

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 19, 2025
20250916 syriaatacrossroads carrascos 13

Syria at a Crossroads: Bush School hosts leaders, experts amidst international conflict

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 18, 2025
Img 1956

‘The standard has been raised’: Rec Center eyes November for renovation completion

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
September 10, 2025
Salgado foodbank 1

Food insecurities rise as prices increase

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
April 17, 2025
2025.3.22 tamuyafvsaggiedems carrascos 14

Aggie political orgs debate start of Trump’s second term

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
March 29, 2025
2025 03 06t135903z 2 lynxnpel250m3 rtroptp 4 usa trump communications

‘Divisive ideologies’: Trump cuts $600 million in DEI-related education grants

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
March 27, 2025
Bentley cv draper

Campus Voices: Aggie News

JOUR 203 Media Writing, Section 900 Contributors
March 25, 2025
Img 5043

‘AI is no different’: Professors encourage students to use AI tools responsibly

Ethan Rhame, News Reporter
March 19, 2025
