Ethan is a journalism senior from The Woodlands, TX. He joined The Battalion as a news reporter in the Spring of 2025. His favorite components of journalism are giving a voice to the voiceless and getting to explore diverse subjects. Beyond the newsroom, Ethan enjoys creative writing, solo traveling, hanging out with his husky, living his Catholic faith, and enjoying the adventure that is life. Benjamin Franklin said “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” Ethan’s goal is to do both, and he hopes to make the world a better place one story at a time.