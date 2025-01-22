Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

Examining Texas A&M’s engineering trends

Entry to a Major process reveals data, student frustrations
Hilani Quinones, News Reporter
January 22, 2025
Photo by Abdurahman Azeez
The Zachry Engineering Education Complex Building on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

Texas A&M’s College of Engineering offers more than 20 degrees. In order to get into one of those, first-year students must follow a general engineering curriculum and apply using the Entry to a Major, or ETAM, process.

For the 2024 spring cycle, 2,416 students, or 74.4%, of eligible student applicants were placed in their first-choice major and 2,859 — 88.0% — of eligible applicants were placed in their first or second choice major. 100% of the 3,249 eligible applicants were offered a major.

Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Harry Hogan, Ph.D., said demand for A&M’s graduates continues to be robust across all majors.  

“There are fluctuations due to economic and market factors, and this varies for different degree programs over time,” Hogan said. “We expect graduates from all our majors will continue to find exciting opportunities to help solve the many technical challenges facing our world.”

Hogan said the engineering department’s goal is to help students explore all 22 of B.S. degree programs to discover those that will best help them achieve their long-term career goals. 

“Students make informed decisions and apply to multiple majors, recognizing that there is always more than one pathway to success,” Hogan said. “Students are placed in a major based on their application materials and academic record in college. This matching process has helped achieve improvements in retention and graduation rates, and we strive to continue positive trends.”

Electronic systems engineering technology junior Nayab Warach said he believes the first-year engineering program is doing the best they can. 

“First-year advisors deal with so many different students that sometimes they give unreliable advice, causing students to mistrust them,” Warach said. “One such example is the infamous ‘science waiver,’ or what qualifies as your required two science courses for ETAM and if AP credit do or do not count.”

Warach said students are encouraged to “game the system” by both upperclassmen and advisors.

“With auto admission requiring a 3.75 GPA, freshmen engineers are taking courses they already have AP credit in to earn an easy A, finding the easiest core curriculum courses to pad their GPA or limiting their involvement with anything except their studies,” Warach said.

Warach says he has heard different proposals to improve the ETAM process. 

“A solution I’ve seen thrown around is to get rid of ETAM auto admission — require all applicants to undergo a holistic review regardless of GPA — and I think it has merit,” Warach said. “Of course, would most students want this? Probably not. Texas A&M can’t just admit less students, as that goes against our mission as a public university. Hiring more faculty? I think everyone wishes we can do that, but something has to change”

Despite some of the challenges faced by enrollees of the program, Warach feels supported as an engineering student.

“The advisors in my current department, the Department of Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution, are extremely helpful,” Warach said. “The faculty genuinely cares about us, and this can be true of first-year engineering too, but I think many students are afraid to reach out to faculty and just talk.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Search committee announces Corps of Cadets commandant finalists
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the sideline before the start of Texas A&amp;M's game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Republicans eye school choice, DEI in state legislative session
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott orders tuition freeze extension
Letter From the Editor
The Battalion announces incoming spring editors
More in News
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as speaker
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
Academicbuildingsnow
Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm
Anyone looking for winter activities can visit Santa&#8217;s Wonderland for Christmas light displays and an outdoor Christmas celebration.
Winter economy dips in College Station
Photo by Robert O'Brien of the Texas state capitol building on Nov. 24, 2019.&#160;
State agriculture commissioner visits Brazos Valley
The suspect, a 42-year-old man identified by the FBI as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed on the scene after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.
Officials confirm New Orleans terror attack suspect is Texas native
About the Contributor
Hilani Quinones
Hilani Quinones, Assistant News Editor
Hilani Quinones is an Honors Political Science sophomore from Brownsville, Texas double minoring in History and English and pursuing a certificate in Legal History. She began writing for The Battalion in August 2023 and has started serving as Assistant News Editor in January 2024. Hilani has covered news primarily regarding Texas politics, student government, and student issues. After graduation, Hilani aims to obtain a JD degree and pursue a career in law or media. 
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal