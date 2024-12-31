Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Student Bonfire Burn rescheduled for Jan. 25

The original Nov. 29 Burn was postponed due to Robertson County’s burn ban
Ian Curtis, Managing Editor
December 31, 2024
Photo by Abdurahman Azeez
Aggies continue construction on the bonfire on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.(Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

Student Bonfire has rescheduled its annual Burn for Jan. 25, the organization announced Tuesday. 

The original Nov. 29 Burn was set for the night before Texas A&M football’s game against Texas, but it was postponed due to a burn ban in Robertson County. A judge rescinded the ban on Dec. 6.

Admission to the event will be charged per vehicle, with the price increasing the closer spectators arrive to the lighting of the stack. Gates open at noon, and admission is free until 4 p.m. when it increases to $10 per vehicle. At 6 p.m., the price increases to $20 per vehicle.

Torches will be lit at 8:40 p.m.

Ian Curtis
Ian Curtis, Managing Editor
Ian Curtis is a journalism sophomore from College Station, Texas. Ian has written about football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball, hockey, gymnastics, volleyball and more for The Battalion. Ian's work has also appeared in The Bryan-College Station Eagle and over the airwaves on WTAW and BCSball.com. 
