Student Bonfire Burn rescheduled for Jan. 25

Student Bonfire has rescheduled its annual Burn for Jan. 25, the organization announced Tuesday.

The original Nov. 29 Burn was set for the night before Texas A&M football’s game against Texas, but it was postponed due to a burn ban in Robertson County. A judge rescinded the ban on Dec. 6.

Admission to the event will be charged per vehicle, with the price increasing the closer spectators arrive to the lighting of the stack. Gates open at noon, and admission is free until 4 p.m. when it increases to $10 per vehicle. At 6 p.m., the price increases to $20 per vehicle.

Torches will be lit at 8:40 p.m.