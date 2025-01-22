Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
Aggies and Longhorns meet again with hopes of staying alive in SEC title race

Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
January 22, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Just three weeks after reigniting one of the fiercest basketball rivalries in the Lone Star State, No. 13 Texas A&M men’s basketball is set to face Texas once again — this time in the heart of Austin. On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Aggies will march into the Moody Center, determined to secure their first back-to-back victories over the Longhorns since 1993 and continue their push to the top of the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Maroon and White dominated the Burnt Orange in the pair’s first meeting with an emphatic 80-60 victory despite a cold night from beyond the arc, hitting just 2-for-19 from three. A&M’s defense stole the show, locking down the Longhorns and holding them to just 23 points in the second half. Even as the Aggies faced their own offensive struggles, their relentless defensive effort ensured Texas never found its rhythm.

“Going 2-for-19 from the 3-point line is hard to overcome,” coach Buzz Williams said. “That means you have to reach your ceiling in a lot of other areas, and against a team as talented as Texas, there just aren’t many other ceilings to hit.”

Since their first meeting, the Aggies have gone 3-2 in conference play, battling against four top-25 programs, while the Longhorns have managed a 2-3 record in the SEC after facing three top-10 opponents. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to keep hope of a championship alive in the SEC, a highly competitive conference that features nine ranked programs.

The Aggies will look to star graduate guard Wade Taylor IV to help them extend their streak. Taylor, who has missed three of the last four games due to a groin injury, has yet to regain the form that made him one of the SEC’s most dangerous scorers. Averaging 15.4 points per game, Taylor has the potential to swing this rivalry matchup if he’s at full strength.

The Aggies have been effective on offense this season due to their dominance in the paint and relentless pursuit of offensive rebounds, which has given their offense plenty of extended possessions. Leading the nation with an impressive 15.6 offensive rebounds per game, A&M has made crashing the boards their calling card. This paint dominance was on full display in their first matchup against the Longhorns, where 48 of their 80 points came from inside the paint.

Although Texas does not boast the best record, it’s worth mentioning the brutal stretch of games it’s endured. In the last three losses, it faced No. 6 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn and No. 5 Florida. This stretch has tested their resilience, and the ’Horns will be desperate to earn a signature win against another ranked opponent in A&M.

This rivalry is about more than standings — it’s about pride, history and a renewed battle for basketball supremacy in the Lone Star State. Can the Aggies deliver another statement victory to keep their SEC title hopes alive, or will Texas bounce back and defend its home court? Either way, the stakes are high as these two rivals collide once again.

Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
Diego Saenz is a Sport Management major with a pre-law minor from Cedar Park, Texas. Diego was born in Torreón, Mexico, and has been passionate about sports from a very young age, especially fútbol and football. In his free time, Diego enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to podcasts and hanging out with friends.  
