Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

State agriculture commissioner visits Brazos Valley

Sid Miller discussed agricultural issues and the incoming administration in a media blitz that brought him to Aggieland
J. M. Wise, News Editor
January 11, 2025
Photo by Robert O’ Brien
Sid Miller was reelected in 2022 and serves until 2026.

In preparation for the incoming presidential administration, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller visited the Brazos Valley during a media tour to discuss current issues surrounding Texas agriculture and rural communities.

As a vocal supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, Miller said he looks forward to economic growth and improved support for Texas farmers under the new administration.

“There’s no profit in agriculture other than the beef market right now,” Miller said. “I’m looking forward to the Trump administration coming back and using tariffs as a bargaining tool like he did the last administration and moving some of our agricultural products.”

The tariffs proposed by Trump range from 10 to 20% on all goods imported from other countries. Proponents argue it would protect U.S. manufacturing and raise federal revenue, but the National Retail Federation estimates that implementing the tariffs would reduce Americans’ spending power by between $46 billion and $78 billion annually.

“I think through the new office of DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency], … we’ll see that happen,” Miller said about removing federal environmental regulations. “Some of them that will be cut will be declaring the 600,000 acres [banned from] offshore drilling that Biden just did an executive order on.”

On Monday, the White House announced that future oil and gas drilling will be banned along more than 625 million acres of coastal areas. The area includes the entire East coast and the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

“That will be reversed,” Miller said. “That regulation will be one of the first ones to go.”

Miller has served as the state agricultural commissioner since 2015 and was previously a member of the Texas House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013. He was reelected in 2022 and serves until the 2026 elections. Miller has focused on removing regulations and decreasing government oversight on Texas farmers, which has led him opposing various federal proposals — such as one listing the monarch butterfly as threatened.

“This proposal is just wrong,” Miller said. “It’ll do nothing to help the monarch, but it’s a job-killer … The largest problem is the overwintering grounds in Mexico … that forest, through Mexico’s deforestation, has lost 98% of the forest. It’s gone. Only 2% of the forest is left. So if you want to fix the declining numbers of the monarch butterfly, restore their habitat.”

Federal conservationists estimate that by 2080, the probability of the monarch butterfly facing extinction is greater than 99%, largely due to the degradation of the species’ habitat as well as exposure to insecticides and the effects of climate change. If the monarch butterfly is granted federal protection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would determine what protections are needed to recover the species’ numbers. 

“I don’t think we need to spend tax dollars on it,” Miller said. “I don’t think there would be any problem raising private money to make that happen.”

Federal protections could range from protecting the butterfly’s California habitat to increasing breeding programs across the country. Miller’s positions have faced significant backlash from others in the agricultural industry, with his recent statements on the protection of the monarch butterfly contradicting American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall.

“Preserving natural surroundings for America’s wildlife has long been a priority for farmers and ranchers,” Duvall said in a statement. “That dedication extends to the monarch butterfly. The use of a 4(d) rule acknowledges the work farmers are undertaking to protect the monarch while recognizing the need for flexibility in conservation efforts between diverse regions and crops.”

Conservation of Texas’ natural resources also includes preserving the state’s limited water supply. After a lower-than-expected rainfall in 2024 due to extreme droughts, water supply is expected to be a high-priority issue in the upcoming legislative session.

“We’ve run out of water,” Miller said. “There’s only a certain amount of surface water in the state, and all of it is allocated. We’ve been through some droughts, so [a] lot of our reservoirs and lakes are low. So we’ve got to do a better job of managing our water resources.”

Miller said the state needs to improve water infrastructure in growing cities and embrace technologies such as desalinization and rainwater harvesting. 

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to alleviate our situation,” Miller said. “We’re just not doing any of them or at least not enough of them.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Metro
Anyone looking for winter activities can visit Santa&#8217;s Wonderland for Christmas light displays and an outdoor Christmas celebration.
Winter economy dips in College Station
Members of the Corps of Cadets sing the War Hymn during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Rivalry weekend comes to College Station
A red pot lights the stack at the student bonfire on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.
Student Bonfire postpones annual Burn
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Donald Trump wins presidential election as Republicans sweep local offices, state races
Hurricane Harry's painting adorning wall behind the dance floor. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Hurricane Harry’s to close Dec. 8
The exterior of the Texas A&amp;M School of Medicine on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
For those who die in Brazos County, a trip to Austin follows
More in News
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as speaker
The Zachry Engineering Education Complex Building on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.
Examining Texas A&M’s engineering trends
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr, 2.0 CC)
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president
Academicbuildingsnow
Tuesday classes canceled due to winter storm
President Mark Welsh III gives his presidential address during the Mark A. Welsh Investiture at The Rudder Theatre Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A&M pulls out of recruiting conference after DEI claims swirl online
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Search committee announces Corps of Cadets commandant finalists
More in State & National Politics
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott threatens Welsh after DEI claim spreads online
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the sideline before the start of Texas A&amp;M's game against Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Republicans eye school choice, DEI in state legislative session
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his visit to College Station to endorse House District 14 candidate Paul Dyson at Pebble Creek Country Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Gov. Abbott orders tuition freeze extension
Brooke Rollins in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Creative Commons/Andrea Hanks)
Trump nominates A&M graduate Brooke Rollins for agriculture secretary
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
LIVE UPDATES: Aggies head to the polls for 2024 election
Today, Sept. 1, federal student loan payments are set to resume,&#160; months after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden&#8217;s student loan forgiveness plan and a multi-year pause. Many Aggies aren&#8217;t worried, however.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan blocked again
About the Contributor
J. M. Wise
J. M. Wise, News Editor
J. M. Wise is the current head news editor for The Battalion. She is a biology senior starting medical school in the fall. She can be found on Bluesky at @j_m_wise25 and contacted at [email protected].
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal