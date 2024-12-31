Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

May

For the first time, then-No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis won the national title after beating then-No. 7 Georgia 4-1 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Game on May 19. 

In its first super regional appearance since 2018, Texas A&M softball faced off against Texas in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and came up just short of a Women’s College World Series appearance, falling to the Longhorns in game three on May 26.

Student and community demonstrators gathered near Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on May 7. The pro-Palestine protests that rocked universities at the beginning of the near did not have the same level of impact or size at Texas A&M, but several smaller demonstrations occurred.  

After being moved to first base coach during the season, Texas A&M baseball infielder Ryan Targac returned to the field in the Aggies’ final home series against Arkansas — where his walk-off RBI single allowed the Aggies to run-rule the Razorbacks. 

  • Texas A&M infielder Ryan Targac (12) listens as fans chant his name after hits a walk-off single to run-rule Arkansas during Texas A&M’s game against the Razorbacks at Olsen Field on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Demostrators gather in front of Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal