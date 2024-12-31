The Battalion

May

For the first time, then-No. 13 Texas A&M women’s tennis won the national title after beating then-No. 7 Georgia 4-1 at the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship Game on May 19.

In its first super regional appearance since 2018, Texas A&M softball faced off against Texas in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year and came up just short of a Women’s College World Series appearance, falling to the Longhorns in game three on May 26.

Student and community demonstrators gathered near Rudder Tower after a pro-Palestine protest on May 7. The pro-Palestine protests that rocked universities at the beginning of the near did not have the same level of impact or size at Texas A&M, but several smaller demonstrations occurred.

After being moved to first base coach during the season, Texas A&M baseball infielder Ryan Targac returned to the field in the Aggies’ final home series against Arkansas — where his walk-off RBI single allowed the Aggies to run-rule the Razorbacks.