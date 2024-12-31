The Battalion

November

The annual music festival Songfest was hosted at Rudder Auditorium on Nov. 9, the largest Greek Life-hosted philanthropy event at Texas A&M. Delta Gamma and One Army won 2024’s the festival after a blindfolded performance inspired by the movie “Bird Box.”

On Nov. 18, Texas A&M held the annual Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial to mark the 25th anniversary since the collapse that killed 12 and injured 27.

Tens of thousands arrived in College Station for the game the state had been waiting for: the revived Lone Star Showdown football game against rival Texas at Kyle Field on Nov. 30. But to the Aggies’ disappointment, a dominant Texas and inefficient A&M offense led to a 17-7 loss, ending any College Football Playoff hopes for the home team.