The Battalion

January

The year had just begun, and history was already being made. Having already lost its first two SEC matchups going into the Jan. 13 game, expectations for Texas A&M men’s basketball against then-No. 6 Kentucky were grim. But as the game progressed — and the Maroon and White found their standing — the battered but unbroken Aggies pushed the Wildcats to the brink, taking the blue blood down in a 97-92 overtime victory.

Texas A&M women’s tennis’ 4-0 win over TCU on Jan. 28 got them one step closer to a national title, sending the team to its seventh ITA Indoor Championship just days after beating Abilene Christian 7-0. The win gave the Aggies their 45th consecutive home win in College Station.

All the while, another story was culminating after years of development. When former Aggie soccer player Alyssa Mautz re-enrolled at Texas A&M years ago to pursue a professional career, she found significant resistance. She felt disconnected from her peers, the school and the life she envisioned. The thought of becoming a normal student drew further and further away until one day, she left, moving away before joining the newly created National Women’s Soccer League. Refreshed and rejuvenated, she later returned to Aggieland and completed her education before committing to the league. But an out-of-the-blue call from A&M women’s soccer coach G Guerrieri changed everything: He was offering her an assistant coaching position at her alma mater.