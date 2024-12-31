Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
January

Texas A&M women’s tennis’ 4-0 win over TCU on Jan. 28 got them one step closer to a national title, sending the team to its seventh ITA Indoor Championship just days after beating Abilene Christian 7-0. The win gave the Aggies their 45th consecutive home win in College Station.

All the while, another story was culminating after years of development. When former Aggie soccer player Alyssa Mautz re-enrolled at Texas A&M years ago to pursue a professional career, she found significant resistance. She felt disconnected from her peers, the school and the life she envisioned. The thought of becoming a normal student drew further and further away until one day, she left, moving away before joining the newly created National Women’s Soccer League. Refreshed and rejuvenated, she later returned to Aggieland and completed her education before committing to the league. But an out-of-the-blue call from A&M women’s soccer coach G Guerrieri changed everything: He was offering her an assistant coaching position at her alma mater.

  • Junior Mary Stoiana celebrates a succesful set at Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Connor May/The Battalion)

    Photo by Connor May
    '

  • A portrait of Texas A&M assistant coach Alyssa Mautz at Ellis Field on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
