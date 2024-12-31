The Battalion

April

Beekeepers Matt Dittman and wife Shelby check a beehive during a visit on April 5. Dittman’s day job is at KAMU, where he is the radio program director. At home, he and his wife are beekeepers.

The student-hosted event Farmers Fight Night was held in Reed Arena on April 4. Coaches, students, fighters, community members and university staff gathered to watch the event and donate to charity.

Chilifest, an annual country music festival featuring almost a dozen artists, opened its doors on April 5-6 in Snook, Texas. Country music singer and songwriter Chris Young was among the ten musicians who performed.

Muster, one of Texas A&M’s most revered traditions, hosted its 100th ceremony at Reed Arena on April 21. Thousands of attendees holding candles stood in silence honoring Aggies who had passed away in the last year.