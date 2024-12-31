The Battalion

June

The Aggies punched their ticket to the College World Series on June 9 after winning the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field against Oregon. The victory sent the team to Omaha, Nebraska, where they went on a tear that set them up for the national championship series.

But in a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat, Texas A&M baseball fell against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on June 24. By the end of the seventh inning in game three, the Aggies were down 6-1. But they couldn’t complete the comeback, coming up just one run short. The finish was the most successful season for A&M in school history.