June
The Aggies punched their ticket to the College World Series on June 9 after winning the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field against Oregon. The victory sent the team to Omaha, Nebraska, where they went on a tear that set them up for the national championship series.
But in a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat, Texas A&M baseball fell against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on June 24. By the end of the seventh inning in game three, the Aggies were down 6-1. But they couldn’t complete the comeback, coming up just one run short. The finish was the most successful season for A&M in school history.
-
'
The Aggies react after punching their ticket to the College World Series after NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
-
'
Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) dumps water on Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle (22) after The Aggies win the NCAA Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Olsen Field on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
-
'
Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) dodges a tag from Texas A&M catcher Jackson Appel (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
-
'
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) hugs utility Gavin Grahovac (9) after Texas A&M’s loss against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)