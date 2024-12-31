Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
August

As Texas A&M’s student population neared 80,000, the annual fall Howdy Week welcomed thousands of new students to campus during the first week of classes. 

Texas A&M football’s first season that included the revived Lone Star Showdown was met with new ticket pull regulations from university administrators that limited the tradition’s scale. The rules went into effect before Notre Dame’s pull on Aug. 26, but later controversies and issues led to the tradition’s cancellation altogether in favor of an online pull system.

The Notre Dame game was also accompanied by an ESPN College GameDay visit to Aggieland, where they set up shop in Aggie Park on Aug. 31 with thousands of students amassed in the shot’s backdrop. The Aggies later went down to 23-13 to the away team.

  • Rece Davis sways to the Aggie War Hymn during College GameDay in Aggie Park on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

  • Senior Yell Leader Josiah Brantley leads the first yell practice of the fall 2024 semester, also known as ‘GatheRing,’ as part of the Howdy Week festivities outside the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • General Studies sophomore Joshua Pattugalan plays his accordian at the Academic Plaza on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Sophie Villarreal/The Battalion)

