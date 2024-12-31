The Battalion

August

As Texas A&M’s student population neared 80,000, the annual fall Howdy Week welcomed thousands of new students to campus during the first week of classes.

Texas A&M football’s first season that included the revived Lone Star Showdown was met with new ticket pull regulations from university administrators that limited the tradition’s scale. The rules went into effect before Notre Dame’s pull on Aug. 26, but later controversies and issues led to the tradition’s cancellation altogether in favor of an online pull system.

The Notre Dame game was also accompanied by an ESPN College GameDay visit to Aggieland, where they set up shop in Aggie Park on Aug. 31 with thousands of students amassed in the shot’s backdrop. The Aggies later went down to 23-13 to the away team.