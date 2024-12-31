The Battalion

September

Texas politician Beto O’Rourke visited Aggieland on Sept. 19 as part of his “Ready to Vote” tour. Hosted by Aggies Democrats, he welcomed students to Rudder Theatre to encourage voter registration alongside Texas House 14 candidate Fred Medina.

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison then led his team to a 3-2 victory against Rival Texas on Sept. 27, A&M’s first win in Austin since 2001. It was followed by the Southwest Classic football game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, which saw the Aggies take the final match against Arkansas at Arlington, Texas 21-17. The victory put the Aggies up 12-4 for total matchups against Arkansas in Jerry’s World.

Texas A&M soccer went on a streak of three-straight non-conference victories by a score of 2-0, including a win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 8. The Aggies finished the year 8-9-2.