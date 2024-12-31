Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
September

Texas politician Beto O’Rourke visited Aggieland on Sept. 19 as part of his “Ready to Vote” tour. Hosted by Aggies Democrats, he welcomed students to Rudder Theatre to encourage voter registration alongside Texas House 14 candidate Fred Medina.  

Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison then led his team to a 3-2 victory against Rival Texas on Sept. 27, A&M’s first win in Austin since 2001. It was followed by the Southwest Classic football game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, which saw the Aggies take the final match against Arkansas at Arlington, Texas 21-17. The victory put the Aggies up 12-4 for total matchups against Arkansas in Jerry’s World. 

Texas A&M soccer went on a streak of three-straight non-conference victories by a score of 2-0, including a win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 8. The Aggies finished the year 8-9-2.

  • Beto O’Rourke speaks to supporters at Rudder Theater on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    

  • Texas A&M head coach Jamie Morrison celebrates winning a set during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    

  • Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    
