Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

October

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko and his team improved to 5-1 after routing then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10 on Oct. 5. Weeks later, the team’s 38-23 victory over LSU after swapping starting quarterback Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed moved the latter into the starting role Weigman later transferred to Houston after being benched for several games.  

As one of the largest research institutions in the nation, Texas A&M has hundreds of projects and initiatives scientists are pursuing. One is staffed by graduate students Veerakit Vanitshavit and Junior Nabeeha Ali at the Veterinary Research Lab, where they research a strain of E. coli bacteria that can be used to combat antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections. 

Sen. Ted Cruz visited College Station on Oct. 18 during a campaign stop against Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas representative who challenged the junior senator for his senate seat. One week later, Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her only campaign stops in Texas, visiting Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium on Oct. 25 with singer and songwriter Beyoncé to discuss abortion rights.  

The month closed with the Texas A&M Mark A. Welsh III Presidential Investiture on Oct. 25. Welsh,  appointed as permanent president nearly a year prior, spoke in Rudder Theatre before hundreds of students, faculty, administrators and guests to celebrate Aggieland and the years ahead. 

  • Dr. Sarah A. Hamar, Richard Schubot Endowed Chair and director of the Schubot Exotic Bird Health Center, feeds a scarlet macaw at the Schubot Aviary Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during a rally at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) celebrates making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)

    Photo by Kelii Horvath
    '

  • Sen. Ted Cruz speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in College Station at Shiner Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Aggies defensive back BJ Mayes (20) completes an interseption during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Graduate student Veerakit Vanitshavit (Left) and Junior Nabeeha Ali (Right) examine samples at the Veterinary Research Lab on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. They are researching a strain of E. coli bacteria that can be used to combat antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infections, or UTIs. (Armani Jones/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

 

Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal