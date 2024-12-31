December

December saw sports dominate campus life.

Texas A&M’s men’s basketball’s successful season continued against Texas Tech on Dec. 8, where the Aggies took down Tech 72-63 during a neutral site game in Fort Worth, Texas. The 127th meeting between the two competitors was a non-conference matchup for the first time since 1953.

Texas A&M women’s basketball took down Texas Southern 85-60 on Dec. 16, pushing the team to 6-5 for the season. A&M’s men’s basketball similarly dominated Houston Christian University 77-45 on Dec. 20 for its sixth-straight win — without star player graduate guard Wade Taylor IV.

However, the success couldn’t transfer to Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko. The Aggies traveled to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, where they searched for a season-ending win against the USC Trojans on Dec. 27 after the prior month’s loss to rival Texas. At the Aggies’ peak, they led by 17 points. But they couldn’t keep the momentum, and as the game’s final minutes passed, the lead disintegrated. The Trojans took the game 34-31 after pushing ahead with only eight seconds left on the clock, ending the Aggies’ year with a loss.

Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion) Photo by Chris Swann

Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) greets his teammates before Texas A&M’s game against Houston Christian University at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion) Photo by Jackson Stanley

Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) catches a 5-yard pass for a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion) Photo by Chris Swann Navigate Left Navigate Right





Editors note: Editor-In-Chief Nicholas Gutteridge and Managing Editor Ian Curtis contributed to this article. Gutteridge wrote most paragraphs for each month, while Curtis edited the copy and wrote several paragraphs as well.