Campus Voices

From a proposed high-speed rail that may someday whisk Aggies from Dallas to Houston in just 90 minutes to student awareness about “mushroom magic” as medicine for treatment-resistant depression, reporters from JOUR 203 901 interviewed people around the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, and Rudder Complex on Sept. 12 about how news-making national headlines affect Texas A&M students.

Different reporters asked students about the risks of unintentional deaths from fentanyl and views on campus safety around alcohol-related accidents and their familiarity with campus resources for alcohol and drugs assessments and information.

The result is Campus Voices: Aggie News.