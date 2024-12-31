The Battalion

July

Shortly after Texas A&M baseball’s historic success, coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff accepted an offer to head Texas’s baseball team. However, Michael Earley, the team’s former assistant coach, reversed his decision to head to Austin and instead accepted the job as A&M’s next head coach. The university held a welcome ceremony for him in the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on July 2.

Two weeks later during the 2024 SEC Media Day, Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko spoke about the upcoming season in Omni Hill, Dallas.