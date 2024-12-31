The Battalion

Hurricane Harry’s shallow lights watch over the dancers below, spotlighting one pair while their shadow hangs behind. One week prior, the beloved western dance hall announced its relocation due to new developments in the area. The relocation was canceled several months later, and the establishment closed on Dec. 8.

More than 16,000 people volunteered for The Big Event on March 23, marking the event’s 43rd year as the nation’s largest one-day, student-run service project. Hosted each spring, the event sees thousands of students volunteer annually to assist Bryan-College Station residents as a show of appreciation to the community. In 2024, volunteers served 2,183 residents.

A hard-fought Texas A&M men’s basketball game against Houston was set to end in heartbreak for the Maroon and White, concluding the team’s season on the spot. But with 1.2 seconds on the clock, Aggie senior forward Andersson Garcia shot a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that found its target, sending the game into overtime. It wasn’t enough for A&M, however. Houston held the refreshed Aggies back in the extra period, ending the Maroon and White’s season with a 21-15 record and one win in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M’s Queer Empowerment Council, a student organization dedicated to the university’s LGBTQ+ community, hosted the 5th annual Draggieland in Rudder Auditorium on March 28. The show whittled down five contestants until only two drag queens remained, Hanna Santanna and Lily Adonis Kline. Santanna, clad in a spiked, black covering and standing before purple smoke, competed in a lip-sync battle to Katy Perry’s “Roar” against Adonis Kline, wearing a glittering dress with a flower in their hair. The audience subsequently voted Santanna the winner, crowning them as the Queen of Draggieland until next year’s show.